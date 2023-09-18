Welcome to this charming 5-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home with a detached tandem garage. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with newer upgrades, including a furnace, AC, and water heater. These additions ensure comfort and energy efficiency year-round. Nearly all windows have been replaced in the last 8 years. The fully finished basement adds valuable living space, perfect for recreation, a home office, or additional storage. The detached tandem garage adds extra value, offering ample storage space and flexibility for your vehicles and hobbies. Don't miss this opportunity to own a move-in-ready home. Schedule a viewing today and make this house your forever home!