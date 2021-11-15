 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,900

New, new and new! This 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage has recently had a face lift and it looks beautiful! New kitchen, new appliances, new paint, new floors, all you have to do is move in! Conveniently located close to UNL East campus and Wesleyan College as well as parks and other amenities. Schedule your showing today.

