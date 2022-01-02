Welcome to 5203 Cleveland Ave. This five-bed home right near Wesleyan and East Campus is a great investment opportunity. Lots of updates throughout interior and exterior. Fresh paint throughout the interior. New paint on exterior as well as on the two stall detached garage. Call today for your private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,900
