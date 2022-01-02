 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,900

Welcome to 5203 Cleveland Ave. This five-bed home right near Wesleyan and East Campus is a great investment opportunity. Lots of updates throughout interior and exterior. Fresh paint throughout the interior. New paint on exterior as well as on the two stall detached garage. Call today for your private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News