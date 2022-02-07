5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,825,000

This prestigious Schultz built home (and the very original!) in The Ridge is getting more than just a pretty face lift... it's a TOTAL renovation. The floorplan has been improved, every surface is being transformed and new features are all in the works including adding: 2 new wetbars, laundry in the primary bedroom with an attached dressing room, new fitness room, new pool bath/locker-room, new wine storage room, and so much more.) Walls are being opened, flooring is being altered, bathrooms are all gutted and being reconfigured, the landscaping is getting cleared and freshened, as are all four of the fireplaces and four laundry locations. Everything about this property is an ultimate luxury with inspiring design details. The renovation construction is scheduled to be completed in May. Photos will be periodically updated with progress. It is well on it's way... call your agent to come see it today!