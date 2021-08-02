Model Home Not For Sale. True North Custom Homes, INC. Stunning custom executive home on fairway #1 at the exclusive Hillcrest CC. This 5 bedroom, four bath home lives large at nearly 5000 Sq. Ft of finish space. The main level great room boasts of 20ft. high ceilings and the largest expanse of glass ever built overlooking a fairway, showcasing the beautiful vista of the golf course and beyond. The kitchen is every cooks dream with a professional level pantry, and a beautiful island to host and entertain. The first floor primary bedroom suite is where you get pampered, letting your troubles float away with a huge walk in shower, soaker tub, and a designer closet that is on the cusp of earning its own zip code. Upstairs the second living room, overlooks the first, complete with bonus room and elevated deck with a commanding view of the fairway. Well appointed bedrooms, tons of living spaces on all three levels and top notch materials throughout. Don't miss this finely built home.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
- Updated
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
- Updated
The flood of threats that ultimately forced organizers to cancel the private event — slated to occur after businesses hours and unaffiliated with the museum's own programming — has prompted a police investigation.
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.
- Updated
Police tweeted early Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.
- Updated
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.
- Updated
Be careful counting out Nebraska veteran QB Adrian Martinez. He has a chip on his shoulder and the mentality of a man with nothing to lose. Perfect.
Momentum, pressure, identity and jobs on the line: Six storylines as the Huskers begin preseason camp
- Updated
Nebraska plays Illinois in less than one month. Let that sink in. As such, here's a six-pack of storylines to monitor this fall.