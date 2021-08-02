5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,400,000

Model Home Not For Sale. True North Custom Homes, INC. Stunning custom executive home on fairway #1 at the exclusive Hillcrest CC. This 5 bedroom, four bath home lives large at nearly 5000 Sq. Ft of finish space. The main level great room boasts of 20ft. high ceilings and the largest expanse of glass ever built overlooking a fairway, showcasing the beautiful vista of the golf course and beyond. The kitchen is every cooks dream with a professional level pantry, and a beautiful island to host and entertain. The first floor primary bedroom suite is where you get pampered, letting your troubles float away with a huge walk in shower, soaker tub, and a designer closet that is on the cusp of earning its own zip code. Upstairs the second living room, overlooks the first, complete with bonus room and elevated deck with a commanding view of the fairway. Well appointed bedrooms, tons of living spaces on all three levels and top notch materials throughout. Don't miss this finely built home.