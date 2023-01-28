5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,250,000

Murray Custom Homes does it again! Gorgeous modern style home on the last lot in the 47th Addition of Firethorn. Grand open floor plan with soaring ceiling, full view windows,LIncoln's first Dimplex Opti-mystic electric fireplace as a focal point that you'll be delighted to discover. Dining area to dress up or down, very generous kitchen with generous counters and cabinets and walk in pantry. Primary suite includes "wet room" w shower and soaking tub, closet is still customizable. 2nd bedroom ensuite with bath, very cool office has a closet to sub as a 3rd bedroom. Murray basements never feel like basements, this one has wonderful natural light w very large windows, a full rec room w wet bar, bourbon niche or maybe a study center, huge exercise room w specialty floor, 2 more bedrooms, 2 more bathrooms. A talented designer chose some beautiful finishes. Great curb appeal w stone and stucco finish. Full half acre lot, view of beautiful acreage property behind it.