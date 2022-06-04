Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Luxury living on Waterford Lake awaits! This 5 bed, 4 bath, 1.5 story home has nearly 4300 Finished sq ft. With its' breath taking open concept, the main flr has everything you could want - huge kitchen, large pantry, granite, stainless, fireplace, wood flrs, it has it all. The primary suite is a site to behold with the oversized closet and bath. The 2nd floor has 2 beds, a bath and its' own family room! The basement is finished with 2 more beds, a bath & huge rec room. The 5+ stall garage is a hobbyists dream! The 1,400 sq ft garage is fully drywalled, insulated, includes a heater for all your winter projects and can hold 6+ cars. Located on a 1/3 acre lot, this home will go fast.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,200,000
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said two women, ages 20 and 22, were occupants of one of the cars involved. Both died at the scene.
Two Lincoln women, ages 20 and 22, died at the scene. Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who spoke at a press conference Monday afternoon, declined to name the women, who she said have been identified.
Honeybees, windmills, cottonwood trees and Chimney Rock were among a dozen design options submitted for Nebraska's next license plate.
Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash at 52nd and O Street. Both were from Cozad but living in Lincoln.
Here's a look at the top pop song each year from 1946 to 2021, according to Billboard’s year-end charts.
Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State recognizes achievement in sports and academics. Take a look at the full list.
Mosaic artwork embedded in the floor of the Capitol will be featured on Nebraska's new motor vehicle license plates.
The top official at Nebraska’s second-largest state prison got reassigned to an assistant warden role at a different facility in November. Then he left the department to run a county jail in Indiana.
Judge Stefanie Martinez set Brian Rosenthal's sentencing Aug. 22. The prosecutor has agreed to recommend a 30- to 40-year prison sentence.
The significant police presence near 13th and D streets, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.