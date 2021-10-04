5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,095,000

Welcome to gracious living. Perfectly balanced custom design with so much to appreciate. Start with a grand foyer, dedicated living room, formal dining room, and library to follow traditional and timeless desires. Add the open floor plan in kitchen, hearth room, informal dining, and sunroom to meet the way many families live today. Beautiful craftsmanship in curved staircase, leaded glass windows, butler's pantry, art niches, high ceilings, crown moldings. Generous room sizes, 5 fireplaces say welcome throughout the home. Skylights add to the natural light that floods the home. Privacy assured with mature trees and landscaping, unexpected privacy in views from large back deck, walkout patio below, and swimming pool. Consistently maintained with immaculate attention to detail, now ready for the next owner's personal touches. In the heart of The Ridge, one of Lincoln's most beautiful mature neighborhoods.