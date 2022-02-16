5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $675,000

Location, Location, Location! Come view this Grand Home on 10.68 acres in Norris School District, conveniently located less than 2 miles off pavement. With 5 bedrooms, 5 bath areas, in-home office and walkout basement, this home has something for everyone. Since sellers purchased, interior has been freshly painted allowing a neutral pallet, added quartz counter-tops in kitchen and new hardware on cabinets, Added hardwood floors in formal Dinning, replaced all carpet throughout the home and remodeled primary bath along with addition of new light fixtures. There is a potter's shed and an additional detached 2 stall garage on property as well. Other features include; 2 new water heaters in 2019, one AC unit in 2020, and so much more covered in Seller's Disclosure. Due to timing for replacement of deck, seller is willing to negotiate a credit.