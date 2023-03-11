This is an example of one of many floor plans that you can build with Timber Ridge Homes. This is currently an empty lot. Final price dependent on features and floor plan chosen. Call about the available lots and the developments currently available. Here are just a few of the features you can choose from; granite counter tops, carpet, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), Birch Cabinets, Moen faucets, painted trim, stained trim and so much more. Also included: 95% gas furnace with power humidifier, 50-gallon gas water heater, Hardie siding, stacked stone, sod, sprinkler system (up to 6,000 sq. ft). Call today to see what plan fits your needs, and begin building your dreams today.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $525,000
