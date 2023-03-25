Stertz Family Homes Inc. is proud to present there most currently "available" custom built home of Hickman. First and foremost...a 5 bedroom house with a 4 stall garage with one of the best views in Terrace Views. The main level has 3 bedrooms (split bedroom design) and two bath areas. Linear gas fireplace in Living room. Vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor area as well as wet bar area in basement. The primary bath is tile with zero entry tile shower. First floor laundry. Nicely sized kitchen with island and a "must see" walk-in pantry. Quartz counter tops throughout. Large covered deck with composite decking with one of the best views in Terrace View. Finished basement with two additional bedrooms, bath, wet bar, and plenty of storage. Also...a few special touches that we couldn't resist.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $517,500
