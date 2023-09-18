Gorgeous new construction home by REW Home Building. This stunning home has 10 foot ceilings and a wide open floor plan characterized by an abundance of light and a large stone fireplace. This home features a massive open floor plan, an expansive finished basement with wet bar, and much more. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $516,000
