Gorgeous new construction home, completed and ready for its new owners! This stunning home has 10 foot ceilings and a wide open floor plan with customizable finishes available. This home features a massive open floor plan, an expansive finished basement with a wet bar, a large 3 stall garage, and much more. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $479,900
