5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $475,000

Another quality built home by Hunt /Clark Builders, in the business for over 34 years! This walk out home has over 2300 Sq ft of finished space. From the street you'll see an oversized three car garage and a nice front porch that captures the morning sun. A welcoming entry opens up to a vaulted living, kitchen and dining space, complete with a kitchen that has granite counters, tile and beautiful cabinetry and lighting. A short stroll down the hall will open up into three bedrooms on the first level. The primary suite features a walk in closet and a double vanity sink and large shower. Off the kitchen you'll find a covered deck to enjoy the view and weather. Downstairs the walkout basement features a large rec. room and TWO more bedrooms and generous bath. Don't miss this one!