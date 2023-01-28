Another quality built home by Hunt /Clark Builders, in the business for over 34 years! This walk out home has over 2300 Sq ft of finished space. From the street you'll see an oversized three car garage and a nice front porch that captures the morning sun. A welcoming entry opens up to a vaulted living, kitchen and dining space, complete with a kitchen that has granite counters, tile and beautiful cabinetry and lighting. A short stroll down the hall will open up into three bedrooms on the first level. The primary suite features a walk in closet and a double vanity sink and large shower. Off the kitchen you'll find a covered deck to enjoy the view and weather. Downstairs the walkout basement features a large rec. room and TWO more bedrooms and generous bath. Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A TikTok captured in a Lincoln nail salon has gone viral, garnering over 16 million views on the social media platform.
Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stars of The History Channel’s “American Pickers,” filmed a segment at the Minden museum. The episode, “Wolfes Go West,” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program.
A new era begins now, writes Amie Just, and according to Husker coaches, it will involve one of the keys to program success under Tom Osborne.
Year 1 of Matt Rhule's rebuilds have been full of losses. On the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Rhule said he thinks his first season at Nebraska will be different.
(Records through Saturday)
A 20-year-old man displaying "lethargic behavior" got inside Irving two times on Monday morning before he struck a car in the parking lot and crashed into a nearby fence.
Community members and state officials squeezed into a classroom at the UNL College of Law to support the first graduating class of Lincoln's DUI Court.
Authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, on Sunday. No charges were filed by Wednesday.