Contract Pending--Outstanding Mitchel Plan by In with the New Construction which is unlike other ranch style homes that you have seen. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge Great Room on the main floor with an Open Concept including the dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful higher grade cabinets and the countertops will be furnished with granite. Two bedrooms on the main floor that are on opposite ends of the house. The walkout basement has 3 legal bedrooms, the third bathroom and the monstrous Family/Game room area. Outside you will see 3 individual garage doors each with garage door openers and the beautiful covered entry. Setting the Mitchel plan from most other plans is the covered deck that is the complete length of the house and the cement patio is also the complete length of the home. Call for more information and to set up a showing appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $460,000
