 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $460,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $460,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $460,000

Contract Pending--Outstanding Mitchel Plan by In with the New Construction which is unlike other ranch style homes that you have seen. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge Great Room on the main floor with an Open Concept including the dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful higher grade cabinets and the countertops will be furnished with granite. Two bedrooms on the main floor that are on opposite ends of the house. The walkout basement has 3 legal bedrooms, the third bathroom and the monstrous Family/Game room area. Outside you will see 3 individual garage doors each with garage door openers and the beautiful covered entry. Setting the Mitchel plan from most other plans is the covered deck that is the complete length of the house and the cement patio is also the complete length of the home. Call for more information and to set up a showing appointment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lincoln man builds intricate model train world
Local

Lincoln man builds intricate model train world

  • Updated

Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News