Showings begin at noon on Sat. March 18th. Open house Sat. 2-3pm and Sun. 1-2:30pm. Welcome home to 1011 Terrace View Dr. This like new home beats out its new construction competitors in price and amenities. The fully fenced yard, upgraded appliances, finished garage w/10x16 room, top down-bottom up cellular blinds and added RO system/water softener make this home a steal at this price. The beautiful storage cabinets in the dining room along with the full wall storage unit in the basement living room also stay. Did I mention there is a laundry room on both floors? Wow! Spacious house, spacious garage, spacious yard! The walk-in pantry, huge closets, walk-in tile shower and large covered patio are sure to impress. Don't wait on this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $450,000
