Showings start Friday, April 14th at 10 AM! This beautiful 2 story in Hickman is sure to impress. With over 3300 sq ft of finished space you will have plenty of room to live, work, play and entertain. The custom finished basement with wet bar, full tiled bath, legal bedroom and a secret hidden safe room hiding behind a real barn wood wall will knock your socks off. The overly large second story has 4 large bedrooms, laundry and a large bonus loft area perfect for an office space, play area or 3rd living room area. Don't forget to check out the huge stamped concrete back patio with custom built cover. It's the perfect spot to host family or neighborhood get-togethers. This home is also just a quick walk to the new neighborhood park. This home is ready for its new owners. All you need to worry about is to start packing.