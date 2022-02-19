5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $434,900

Welcome to your new home! This ranch style home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, (2700 finished square feet) along with an oversized three stall garage! This home feature luxury vinyl tile throughout the kitchen and living room. Ample pantry space with two pantries, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances finish off the kitchen. In the master bath you will find a tiled shower as well as tiled floor. Head down to the finished basement where you will find a wide open living room with a fire place in the corner. Add a rough in for a wet bar for future upgrades and this is surely a home you don't want to miss! Schedule your private showing today.