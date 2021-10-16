5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $429,700

Welcome to a new construction 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 stall garage built by Timber Ridge Homes! As you walk into an open concept living room and kitchen you will notice beautiful granite counter tops and a tiled backsplash complete with luxury vinyl planking. A large primary bedroom and bathroom features a tiled shower with dual shower heads. As you head to the walkout basement you will see 2 additional bedrooms, a large rec room, and an additional bathroom. The exterior is complete with sod and underground sprinklers. Call for your showing today!