5 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $1,150,000

Nothing has been left out in this magnificent custom built home. This 5 bed, 5 bath acreage home has ample space with 5,126 total finished sq ft and a 3 stall garage. The kitchen is sure to impress with it's custom cabinetry, Solid surface countertops, designer backsplash, walk-in pantry and professional grade appliances. The master suite features a walk-in tile shower, free standing soaker tub, dual vanities, and a custom closet. An additional 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located on the second level along with a large laundry room. The lower level of the home has an additional bedroom, bath, large family room and gym! The back yard is an amazing spa like oasis with it inground pool, hot tub, fenced in yard, professional landscaping, sod, and sprinklers are to top off this amazing home!! Located just east of Hickman and is in the Norris School District.