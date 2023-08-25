Come enjoy country living with beautiful views and 3.03 acres to call your own! This home is nestled in a small acreage development just outside of Bennet, NE and only 14 minutes from Lincoln! This custom home was built in 2017 and features an open layout and split bedroom design. Enter through the double front door to find soaring cathedral ceilings, the living room features a cozy gas fireplace and the kitchen features a large island and pantry! The primary suite has it's own en suite bathroom with double sinks and tile shower as well as a walk in closet and it's own private door to the back patio! The finished walkout basement has a large rec room, wet bar, bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms! Outside you will find mature landscaping and a 53x30 outbuilding! **Showings start Friday 8/4!!**
5 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $669,900
