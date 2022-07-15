 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $1,475,000

Welcome to 17550 Autumn Blaze Drive - a rustic custom-built walkout ranch situated on 5+ acres just 10 minutes east of Lincoln. As you step inside the gorgeous entryway, an amazing wall of windows radiates an abundance of light in the great room featuring a breathtaking view to the private backyard. The gourmet kitchen will impress with its high-end Miele appliances and large walk-through butler pantry. The main floor master bedroom has a custom-built walk-in closet, private laundry, walk in shower, and heated tile floors. This home is built for entertaining with a wet bar, large entertainment area, and theater room. Enjoy the full house audio while sitting on the covered deck or relaxing in the hot tub. Other extras include granite garage flooring, second laundry on lower level, security system, and central vac. Super energy efficient, including geothermal heat pump. This tree lined property includes a fully stocked pond. Call today to schedule your private showing.

