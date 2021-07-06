4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office, survey says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Employers responding to a survey about remote workers say they will fire employees if they don’t return to the office.

A new survey from Digital.com shows employers and employees are not on the same page when working from home.

Digital surveyed 1,500 small business owners.

50% of employees said most workers worked on-site full-time, 18% had a hybrid schedule for in-person/remote working. 38% said they had a primarily remote workforce and, as such, were eliminated from the rest of the survey.

According to the survey, a large portion of employers wants employees back in the office. Thirty-nine percent said they expect everyone to return to the office, 20% will let employees choose, and 17% will make hybrid schedules permanent.

Only 10% are making the switch to full-time remote work a permanent fixture.

Thirty-nine percent of employers said if employees don’t come back to work on-site, they will fire them.