The Remington Homes Nantucket II plan is under construction in Waverly. This four-bedroom, two-story home is priced to include several upgrades, including luxury vinyl planking throughout the main floor, hard-surface countertops in the kitchen, and painted woodwork. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a full bathroom and laundry room. Primary suite includes a 3/4 bath with shower and double sinks. This house has a three stall garage with tandem storage to create four stalls, can be found on a corner lot, and is furnished with sod and sprinklers.