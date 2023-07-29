The Remington Homes Nantucket II plan is under construction in Waverly. This four-bedroom, two-story home is priced to include several upgrades, including luxury vinyl planking throughout the main floor, hard-surface countertops in the kitchen, and painted woodwork. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a full bathroom and laundry room. Primary suite includes a 3/4 bath with shower and double sinks. This house has a three stall garage with tandem storage to create four stalls, can be found on a corner lot, and is furnished with sod and sprinklers.
4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $424,120
Related to this story
Most Popular
College football magazines agree that Matt Rhule was a strong hire, but they each point to the same reason why they pin the Huskers for below …
A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography.
Amie Just thinks Matt Rhule will be a hit with the national media and his coaching peers in Indy. Plus, more on that purple elephant in the room.
With about 30 minutes left in the flight, the pilot announced that they were unable to land the plane in Grand Island.
Red Way will have its final flights to Austin, Texas, on Aug. 5 and to Atlanta and Minneapolis on Aug. 7.