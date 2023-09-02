CB Townhomes is proud to present The Braxton, which is a desirable ranch floor plan offering over 2200 total square feet of finished living space. This 4 bedroom/3 bathroom open concept townhome features main level laundry, a covered patio and large primary suite with over-sized walk-in closet and dual vanities. You will find custom cabinets and granite counter tops come standard in the kitchen/dining area. All units come with stainless steel kitchen appliances with optional laundry package. Exterior features include maintenance free vinyl siding/stone, LARGE 3-STALL FINISHED GARAGE, underground sprinklers and sod.