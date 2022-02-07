4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $305,000

OPEN HOUSE 2/6/22 3 TO 4:30 Come see this wonderfully updated home in Waverly. This 4 bed, 3 bath home has updates throughout making it ready for you to move in and enjoy. Within the past three years, this home has seen new luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom upgraded trim, solid interior doors, shiplap and board & batten details, privacy fence, patio expansion, landscaping and roof/gutters. The main floor features vaulted ceilings, loaded with natural light, and open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen includes a large island with beautiful, extra-tall cabinets. The primary suite offers a large bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room to finish off the main floor. Take a journey downstairs to see the large finished basement. In addition to the large family room, there is a fourth (legal) bedroom with a walk-in closet and junior bathroom suite that includes a very large, tiled, walk-in shower.