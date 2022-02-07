4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $295,000

Coming Soon! Showings will start 2/4/22. Location Location Location! This Waverly home awaits its new owners; there is nothing that needs to be done! Cathedral ceilings in the living room greet you upon entering the home. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, a fully finished basement, and a HUGE fenced backyard are just a few of the features this home has to offer! 10 minutes east of Lincoln, 20 minutest west of Gretna! Make your appointment today!