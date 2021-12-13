Showings beging Saturday, 12/11/21 Meticulously maintained home on double lot that backs to wooded area with great views to the south. This super clean, move-in ready ranch home features tons of living space including 4 bedrooms plus an office, 2 full bath areas, open kitchen with walk-in pantry, both formal and informal dining spaces, and a private 3 seasons room surrounded by trees. Other features include, an incredibly efficient Geothermal heating/AC system, water softener, water filtration system, Distiller for great drinking water and ice, upgraded windows, and an unfinished walkout basement with pellet stove that's perfect for storage, workshop or play area. Large treed lot also includes underground sprinklers and storage shed. Call to schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $269,500
