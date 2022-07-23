Amazing home in South Lincoln is ready for you! The large and shaded front porch welcomes you in to this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Hardwood floors grace the first floor along with custom cabinetry, crown molding, custom oak surround fireplace and barn wood kitchen island. This is a perfectly maintained home and looks like the day it was built! The large open plan of the first floor is truly SPACIOUS and has ample closets at every turn. The kitchen is well designed to be both a serious cooks work spot and a beautiful place to relax at the island counter. Downstairs you'll find the largest open basement room south of Rokeby Rd--its HUGE! The basement also features the fourth bedroom, full bath, and plenty of storage. Out back, the lush lawn, patio, and fully fenced yard are your oasis waiting for you at the end of the day! Full cement board siding, three car garage with heat, and custom details galore. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Roca - $499,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lincoln therapist and drug and alcohol counselor has had her mental health practitioner license revoked over allegations that she befriended a client and took thousands in cash and trips from her.
Five friends were inside a boat when an unidentified man opened the cabin door and fired two shots at 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case, who died at the scene.
Four people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning at a duplex near 28th and T streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
"This was an atrocity, the crime that was inflicted on Kayla Matulka. And the actions were violent and brutal," Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin said.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows qualifying borrowers to apply to have their debt canceled if they have routinely made payments while doing public interest work.
The case, which was diagnosed in a man in his 30s, is the fourth so far reported in Nebraska.
The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.
The intruder, who identified himself to residents as "John," kicked in the door of the house and ran through the home before firing a gun and leaving out the back door, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
The scam — which went on for at least four days — involved callers purporting to be from Amazon and the DEA, who instructed the woman to leave bags of cash and gold outside of her northwest Lincoln home.
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.