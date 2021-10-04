Small town living near the big city amenities! Luxury flooring, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings and a big kitchen island connecting the living room and kitchen makes this townhome perfect for entertaining. Basement rec room has a wet bar area with refrigerator and has two large bedrooms with egress windows. The basement also includes 18x15 workshop with a deep-well sink. Covered deck, chain link fence on corner lot. Under ground sprinkler system. This home is in the Norris School District. this townhome is turn key ready, with no association dues. Newer roof, HVAC, flooring, and paint.
4 Bedroom Home in Roca - $250,000
