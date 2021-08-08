 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Panama - $256,000

4 Bedroom Home in Panama - $256,000

4 Bedroom Home in Panama - $256,000

Do you dream of small town life? Come check out this unique gem in Panama. 1900's in style but beautifully redone top to bottom! A basement with 9 ft ceilings was added to create another living area, 2 bedrooms, a gorgeous bath and a very large shelved storage room. On the main level you will enjoy the distinctive fireplace in the living room, intricate backsplash in the new kitchen, a large master suite and an adorable multi purpose room. Upstairs there is another bedroom with its own bath and another flex room or non conforming bedroom. There are tile floors throughout the house for easy cleaning, updated bathrooms and so much charm. The updates don't stop there, they include new windows and siding, HVAC, water heater, electrical, plumbing, sewer lines, sidewalk , patio and deck all done between 2014-2015. A lot of work and love went into this home and it's ready for you to call home. Make an appointment to see this one today! *All measurements are approximate*

