4 Bedroom Home in Panama - $249,999

SMALL TOWN LIVING, NOT TOO FAR? I've Got the PERFECT HOME for You. Approximately 15 from MINS LINCOLN. Ranch Style Home Built in 2005. Owners Bought Land and Built this Beautiful Home, there's A LOT of Emotions (as with all sales) Owners Took Great Care of this.. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Walk-In Closets, Primary Room Has it's Own Bathroom, Open Concept, 2+Stall, Most Home Has Wired Speakers Throughout, including Garage. Corner Lot, Room to Park Camper, RV, Boat....Main Floor you Walk into the Family Room which is Completely Open to the Dinning Room (wood flooring) as well as the Kitchen, Under Cabinet Lighting as Well as Above Crown Lighting (tile flooring), Double oven, Gas Range. Which is Where you'll Have access to Main Floor Laundry in it's Own Area, (ALSO Laundry Downstairs) Downstairs, 4th Bedroom Has it's Own Bath, TONS of Storage Space Ability to Make Another Room, if one Wants. Showings Can Start Today, Must Have Appointment. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 1-2 PM!!!