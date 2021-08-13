4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $849,900

Outstanding quality finishes in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath walkout ranch nestled along the ponds in the beautiful South Lake neighborhood! From the moment you arrive you will appreciate the soaring ceilings throughout the main living area complete with a stacked stone fireplace with custom shelving and an extremely open floor plan. You will love the beautiful custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and the huge walk in pantry. The large master suite opens to the covered deck and comes complete with a large master bath with heated tile floors, the tub with full wall tile design, a walk-in tile shower, and large walk in closet! Entertain in the spacious walkout basement family room that includes a full wet bar. Four stall garage with stairway to basement. This home has been extremely well cared for. Call today to schedule your appointment.