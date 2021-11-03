Mature trees create unexpected privacy both in center boulevard and walkout back yard of this cul de sac corner lot in Wilderness Ridge. High quality 4338 sq ft ranch style home w gracious living layout. Open floor plan includes dedicated dining room, large great room w fireplace, kitchen and informal dining or sitting area w door to secured covered deck. Surrounding the open spaces are a private office, beautiful primary bed & bath, 2nd bedroom, 2nd bath, exceptional laundry/locker room. Maple custom cabinetry w pecan stain, custom trim work, natural maple flooring, beautiful granite countertops. Walkout lower level has generous rec room, large wet bar, 2nd fireplace, 1/2 bath. Two add'l bedrooms, each w private bath and spacious walk-in closet. All brick home offers low maintenance, curb appeal w covered front porch, side load 3 car garage, beautiful landscaping. Wilderness Ridge is Lincoln's newest private country club, w mature golf course, dining, new aquatic center.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $784,900
