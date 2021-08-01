4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $74,900

Attention investors! Hard to find duplex conversion in need of repair. A great way to build your portfolio. Unit 1 is 1 bedroom 1 bath and unit 2 is 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Call today!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Attention investors! Hard to find duplex conversion in need of repair. A great way to build your portfolio. Unit 1 is 1 bedroom 1 bath and unit 2 is 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Call today!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
While crews worked on the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City, officials on Monday shut down access to commercial and heavy trucks, effective immediately.
Nebraska fans may regard the Big 12's shaky future with a degree of sadness, and perhaps a large degree of sadness. It's understandable.
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
The flood of threats that ultimately forced organizers to cancel the private event — slated to occur after businesses hours and unaffiliated with the museum's own programming — has prompted a police investigation.
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
Police tweeted early Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.