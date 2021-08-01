 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $74,900

Attention investors! Hard to find duplex conversion in need of repair. A great way to build your portfolio. Unit 1 is 1 bedroom 1 bath and unit 2 is 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Call today!

