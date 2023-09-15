Come see this large and luxurious home with 3500 square feet of living area, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms located in Southeast Lincoln. This house has a ton of features including 2 fireplaces, covered deck, 4 car garage, 9 foot or higher ceilings throughout, wet bar, stainless-steel appliances, sunroom, and many more to mention. Master bathroom has a bath spa, heated floors, and beautiful shower area along with a large walk-in closet. Large walkout basement opens into the sunroom. The informal dining room walks out to the covered deck which has stairs to the ground level and sunroom access. Large 4 car garage has an epoxy floor with lots of storage space.