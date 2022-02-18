A custom MK Builders Townhome with views of the Numark Golf Course! This zero entry townhome features 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,272 total finished sqft and is sure to leave you in awe with its designer kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, solid surface countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and appliance package. Also located on the main floor is the master suite that features a zero entry walk-in tile shower, dual vanities, and custom closet. An additional bedroom is found on the main level along with a full hall bath. The very spacious walk out basement includes 2 beds, 1 full bath, a wet bar, rec area, and large storage room. This property also features a maintenance free exterior, 2+1 tandem 3rd stall garage, sprinklers, sod, landscaping, and incredible views out the rear covered deck that back to the NuMark Golf Course. Monthly dues cover lawn care, lawn irrigation, garbage, and snow removal. Located in East Lincoln, Completion date: April 2022
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,900
