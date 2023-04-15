This practically-new, gorgeous two-story Fallbrook home is available now, so don't miss your chance! There are so many extras with this home and it is completely move-in ready. Think new construction, but with all the extras DONE- beautiful landscaping, fully fenced, custom Hunter Douglas blinds, custom closets, and the list goes on and on! This home has an open concept main-floor with a first-floor office, living room with gas fireplace, stunning kitchen, dining space, & large walk-in pantry. The kitchen has quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry, & stainless steel appliances. The two stall garage is wide and deep, with lots of extra storage space. Upstairs has the primary bedroom ensuite, two more bedrooms, and full bathroom plus a loft area with walk-in closet. The basement has been completely finished with a 4th bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, family room and large storage space. You do not want to miss this home! Contact the listing agent today to schedule your private showing.