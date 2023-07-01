Come tour this beautiful Tudor style home in Fallbrook today! This stunning home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main & 2nd floor. Large windows let in tons of natural light and the corner lot lends to a great view and relaxing evenings on the side patio. The main floor has a large living room, gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances and dining space. Also, a large mud room area with built-in custom lockers and laundry room. The two-car garage is accessed through the mudroom, which has epoxied floors and BONUS electric hookups for a heater & 2 electric vehicles! The primary bedroom and ensuite is on the main floor and has an AMAZING walk-in closet, tile shower, and double-sink vanity. The 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a beautiful bathroom with a large double-sink vanity with a tile shower. The daylight basement has a large living room, bonus playroom/gym, 4th bedroom, & full bath.