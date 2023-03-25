This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek has a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn't win much on the field, but he smashed one local record last year on his way out of town. His…
The nation's top 2024 recruit will be in Lincoln this weekend — and he's bringing friends with him. Dylan Raiola's visit to Nebraska's junior …
In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, investigators offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led to …
“It would drown out my house, my dad’s house, the neighbor’s house, and take a lot of land out of production,” one area farmer said about the …
Several chains and locally based eateries are planning new locations in Lincoln, including one chain that's based in Taiwan.