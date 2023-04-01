This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek has a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $634,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
A monster storm system has torn through the South and Midwest, spawning deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers in Arkansas …
Red Way plans to start flying from the Lincoln Airport sometime in early to mid-June and initially plans to provide flights to seven different cities.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested near the scene on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder.
Taylor Bradley was also charged with attempting to kill a third man, who police hadn't previously mentioned, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.
Both victims were longtime employees of Perry Reid Properties, which remains "mystified" by Monday's brazen attack and what led up to it, the …