This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek has a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $629,975
