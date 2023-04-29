This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek has a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $629,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime administrators inside the Nebraska athletic department are no longer with the school.
The 21-year-old Lincoln man and Lincoln North Star alumnus died at a local hospital after crashing Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
When employees showed up to work Monday morning at 9 South CharGrill, they found a sign saying the restaurant permanently closed.
Senior U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Michael Bouwens to seven years in prison, plus 10 years on supervised release. He also mu…
On Wednesday, 42-year-old Sondra Gray made a tearful plea for probation and, in an lengthy statement to the judge, spoke of being a victim of …