4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $625,000

Karie Milford, M: 402-320-3777, karie@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - Prepare to be dazzled in all that this amazing ranch property has to offer! Boasting an array of sleek finishes & a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 4 bdrm, 4 bath is a paradigm of contemporary Nebraska living. Beyond a functional entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open- concept living, dining, & kitchen area. The beautiful kitchen is equipped w/granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, double ovens, & high-end black stainless steel appliances - perfect for hosting family events or holiday parties! As you step out to your expansive, covered deck you can take a moment to soak in all the stunning views of the old Yankee Hill Golf Course as you watch the sunset. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & large bay windows to bring all the natural light in, while a neutral palette allows you to appreciate the calm, quiet view. Features include heated 3 car garage, 1st floor laundry rm, wine/whisky r

