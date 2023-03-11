Discover your dream home at 9500 Fairbury Lane. This stunning property boasts nearly 3,000SF finished. Four bedrooms, 3 bath areas, including an amazing primary bath with a fully tiled walk-in shower. You’ll love the elegant design and attention to detail, from the striking roofline, custom garage doors to the stone work. Inside you will be greeted by massive windows, a chef’s kitchen, unique feature walls, an amazing fireplace design and custom metal handrails. A fantastic bar and rec-room with a massive wall of windows and two more generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. The unfinished areas has lots of room for storage. Don't forget to check out the gigantic 5 stall finished garage. The backyard offers a custom covered deck and patio for outdoor entertaining. Located in a desirable established neighborhood not far from many several new schools. Don’t miss the opportunity to call 9500 Fairbury Lane your own. Schedule your tour today!