A HOME FOR ALL SEASONS!! 5810 Fieldcrest can be your vacation home year-round. Inside you’ll find 9’ ceilings on both main floor and finished basement, four bedrooms, all with walk in closets, two with their own dressing sinks, four bathrooms, hickory wood floors, cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, Butler’s pantry, French doors, a stacked stone fireplace, and a primary suite including it’s own reading room/attached nursery, double sinks and jetted tub in the en suite. Step outside to your beautiful in ground pool with diving board, fire pit and hot tub for the cooler evenings. Plenty of room for large gatherings anytime of the year. The established neighborhood with large trees adds to the charm of this warm and inviting home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $624,900
