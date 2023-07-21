This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek has a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
contributed
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $619,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
What started as a hobby turned into a business valued at $8 million for this Lincoln couple. Meet the faces behind Midwest Barrel Co.
Dae’vonn Hall's commitment to Nebraska didn't seem likely in the days leading up to his announcement. Here's how it played out.
Austin Jones was preparing for life after football. That is, until he and his friends watched a UFC event at a Lincoln bar, which sparked a ne…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”