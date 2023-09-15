Step into the spotlight with this beautiful home situated on over an acre of land nestled in a charming neighborhood in Lincoln. This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, ranch style home includes spacious bedrooms, 2 fireplaces, plenty of room for storage and an amazing 3 seasons room that gives you a picturesque view of your yard which includes a gazebo. The real scene-stealer is the detached shop that boasts enough space to fit 5 cars, a bathroom and a finished office area. Don't wait for a sequel – make this your reality today! Contact me for your exclusive showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $615,000
