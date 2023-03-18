Nestled against the trees in The Preserve at Hillcrest is True North Custom Home’s latest townhome design featuring a front courtyard, zero entry, 12’ ceilings, 3’ wide doorways and private back patio/deck. This luxurious home is filled with upscale amenities including a gorgeous primary suite with heated tile bathroom floor, walk-in tile shower and separate soaker tub, oversized windows throughout to maximize natural light, and a finished basement with stylish wet bar. High quality exterior materials include James Hardie siding, and a full stone and stucco front. Just a short walk or golf cart ride to Hillcrest Country Club and adjacent to MOPAC Trail. Option for home to be fully voice activated with all the modern smart home technology (“Blinds up” “Fireplace on” "Alarm on", "Close Garage Door"…etc.). HOA covers of lawn care, snow removal, garbage, and common area maintenance.